York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in York, NE
