Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.