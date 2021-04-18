Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in York, NE

York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.