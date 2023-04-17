Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.