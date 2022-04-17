Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.