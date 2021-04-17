Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.