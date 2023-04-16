York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in York, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in York, NE
