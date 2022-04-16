Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.