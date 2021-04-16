Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.