The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.