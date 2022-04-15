Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.