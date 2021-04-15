 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

