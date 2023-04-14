Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in York, NE
