Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in York, NE
