York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in York, NE
