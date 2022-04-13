Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
