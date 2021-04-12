Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.