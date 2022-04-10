Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in York, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

