Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.