 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in York, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News