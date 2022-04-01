Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday…
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
This evening in York: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust o…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…