Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -0.52. A -1-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.