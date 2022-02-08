 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

