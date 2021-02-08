For the drive home in York: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 3.98. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.15. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 6.37. Today's …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.71. We'll see a l…