York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
