Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -8.59. A -5-degree low is forcasted. Monday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph.