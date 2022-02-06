York's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be br…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. T…