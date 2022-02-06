 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

