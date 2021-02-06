Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low 1F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -4.58. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. …