Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.