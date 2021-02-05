 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News