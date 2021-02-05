York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
