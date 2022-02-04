Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.