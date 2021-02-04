York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.33. A 13-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. W…