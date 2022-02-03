This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be br…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …