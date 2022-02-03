 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

