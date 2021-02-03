 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.95. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

