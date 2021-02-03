This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.95. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.08. A 18-degree l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forec…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for tempe…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…