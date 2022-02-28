This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
