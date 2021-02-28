This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
