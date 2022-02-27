 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

