Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't leav…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature …
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect tempera…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. …
For the drive home in York: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accum…
This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …