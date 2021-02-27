 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

