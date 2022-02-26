 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

