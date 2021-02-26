 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

