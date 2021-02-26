Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.