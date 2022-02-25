This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
