York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York
