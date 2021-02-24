 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

