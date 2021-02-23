 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

