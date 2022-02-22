This evening's outlook for York: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
