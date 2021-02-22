 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

