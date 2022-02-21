Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy and windy. Low 3F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.