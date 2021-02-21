York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
