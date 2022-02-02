 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

