Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

