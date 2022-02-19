Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear. Windy early. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.