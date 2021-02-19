This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York
